Automation Tester

Feb 3, 2020

Senior Software Tester

A new opportunity has become available for a senior software tester to join a small, ambitious team in Port-Elizabeth. Boasting with a strong client base in the USA, this team is going from strength to strength. Developing core business systems used across the medical, construction, automotive, hospitality and farming industry to mention a few.

This role offers an opportunity for the right candidate to take ownership of their work and play a key part in the continuous growth and success of this company.

Skills required

  • Excellent communication
  • Strong problem solving skills
  • Ability to take ownership of work (will be 1 tester to 6 developers)
  • Previous background in software development is a must
  • Must be confident and able to work independently
  • Knowledge of C# and SQL (3 years)

Nice to have

  • BSc Degree
  • ERP experience
  • WMS experience
  • Crystal Reports

What you’ll be doing on a daily basis

  • Work closely with the development team and communicate on defects & Tickets
  • Compile software release notes
  • Write code UI tests for regression testing
  • Daily ticket testing (Azure Devops)
  • Monitor daily automated testing cycles with updates as needed

