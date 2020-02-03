Automation Tester

Senior Software Tester

A new opportunity has become available for a senior software tester to join a small, ambitious team in Port-Elizabeth. Boasting with a strong client base in the USA, this team is going from strength to strength. Developing core business systems used across the medical, construction, automotive, hospitality and farming industry to mention a few.

This role offers an opportunity for the right candidate to take ownership of their work and play a key part in the continuous growth and success of this company.

Skills required

Excellent communication

Strong problem solving skills

Ability to take ownership of work (will be 1 tester to 6 developers)

Previous background in software development is a must

Must be confident and able to work independently

Knowledge of C# and SQL (3 years)

Nice to have

BSc Degree

ERP experience

WMS experience

Crystal Reports

What you’ll be doing on a daily basis

Work closely with the development team and communicate on defects & Tickets

Compile software release notes

Write code UI tests for regression testing

Daily ticket testing (Azure Devops)

Monitor daily automated testing cycles with updates as needed

