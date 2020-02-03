Automation Tester

Senior Software Tester
A new opportunity has become available for a senior software tester to join a small, ambitious team in Port-Elizabeth. Boasting with a strong client base in the USA, this team is going from strength to strength. Developing core business systems used across the medical, construction, automotive, hospitality and farming industry to mention a few.
This role offers an opportunity for the right candidate to take ownership of their work and play a key part in the continuous growth and success of this company.
Skills required
- Excellent communication
- Strong problem solving skills
- Ability to take ownership of work (will be 1 tester to 6 developers)
- Previous background in software development is a must
- Must be confident and able to work independently
- Knowledge of C# and SQL (3 years)
Nice to have
- BSc Degree
- ERP experience
- WMS experience
- Crystal Reports
What you’ll be doing on a daily basis
- Work closely with the development team and communicate on defects & Tickets
- Compile software release notes
- Write code UI tests for regression testing
- Daily ticket testing (Azure Devops)
- Monitor daily automated testing cycles with updates as needed
Send your updated CV to (email address) to set up a call if you’d like to find out more about this role!
Best of luck with your application.