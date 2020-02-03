Senior UX Designer

Our client is looking for a senior UX designer to contribute to their customer centric, design-driven culture and software development environment.

As part of the UX team you will tackle all aspects of the human-centred design process, contribute to our design system, and collaborate in-person and remotely with your UX teammates in South Africa and Canada.

They are in the process of overhauling our existing web platform, designing new products, and scaling the UX team and discipline within our organisation. They are looking for an energetic, inspiring and seasoned UX designer with a proven track record in designing and improving web applications.

As a senior UX Designer you will:

– Work closely with the UX lead and greater team to realise our vision, mission, and values through inspiring customer-centric designs.

– Partner with our product team, stakeholders and customers to design solutions that achieve customer and business objectives.

– Collaborate in person, and remotely, with other product teams and a UX team that is distributed between Canada and South Africa.

– Have the ability to facilitate meetings and workshops

– Create user journeys

– Create low-fidelity wireframes, high-fidelity prototypes and UI designs

– Conduct user research

– Assist in managing our growing design system

Skills and Attributes:

– User-centred design experience

– Expertise in UX design and research software such as: Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, InVision, Axure, UXPin, Optimal Workshop, and Hotjar

– Product research & data analysis

– Excellent communication skills that will assist you in presenting concepts and ideas in a way that’s simple to understand

– Working with cross-functional teams including product development and the contact centre

– A flexible approach as you’ll be required to work on a diverse range of projects

– Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

– Basic understanding of HTML5 & CSS3 is a plus

Requirements

– 5 years plus experience as a UX Designer

– A diploma or equivalent in the design field

– A portfolio of work done to date (please include link in your application)

