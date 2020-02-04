Data Scientist

ESSENTIAL:

  • University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Information Systems-degree
  • Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science/ machine learning
  • Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/ or corporate processes
  • Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team
  • Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience
  • Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions
  • Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow

DUTIES:

  • Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets using state of the art statistical tools
  • Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling
  • Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results
  • Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions
  • Document results and perform know-how transfer to team members and interested internal business departments
  • Flexibility to support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities where needed
  • Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions
  • Ensure high quality results (statistical and technical) for the deliverable of the Innovation Hub
  • Guide and mentor junior team members
  • Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied

