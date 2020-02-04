Digital Developer

ESSENTIAL:

  • 3 year IT (or related) Qualification – degree or diploma (minimum)
  • Has worked concurrently on several analysis engagements varying in size and complexity
  • Good understanding and experience of business process modelling and design
  • Experience of agile development
  • Confident user of business process management and design tools

DUTIES:

  • Convert detailed business requirements and user stories into feasible technical solutions that resolve existing issues and make business and system improvements which support business objectives.
  • Develop clean code, including debugging to a quality standard and using standard frameworks.
  • Capability to lead a supplier team in delivery of good quality code.
  • Support the user and acceptance testing to ensure the built solution meets quality, and customer need.
  • Work based on the product backlog for the product and the assignment of user stories into each product iteration.
  • Support the investigation, research and implementation of new developments in technology that may be usefully applicable to the wider business to improve the current service.
  • Maintain developed solutions in daily operations (Dev-Ops) through bug fixing and continuous improvements, based on user feedback and ongoing monitoring of the applications.

