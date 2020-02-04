Enterprise Architect

ESSENTIAL:
- Relevant 3 year degree or diploma
- Five years relevant technical experience in the IT Architecture / Enterprise Architecture field
- Experience as a technical lead for a major technology implementation
- Excellent understanding of general business processes
- Certifications in recognised frameworks e.g. TOGAF, Prince2
DUTIES:
- Recommends and leads activities related to the design, development and maintenance of the Enterprise Architecture (EA)
- Researches overall ICT solutions on the market for particular technical requirements and business needs
- Conducts and/or actively participates in meetings related to the designated project/s, both locally and internationally, with clients and/or partners
- Advises and recommends enterprise architecture strategies, processes and methodologies
- Recommends and leads the analysis, evaluation and development of enterprise long-term strategic and operating plans to ensure that the EA objectives are consistent with the enterprise’s long-term business objectives
- Shares best practices, lessons learned and constantly updates the technical system architecture requirements based on changing technologies, and knowledge related to recent, current and upcoming vendor products and solutions
- Collaborates with all relevant parties in order to review the objectives and constraints of each solution and determine conformance with the EA. Recommends the most suitable technical architecture and defines the solution at a high level.
- Recommends and participates in the development of architecture blueprints for related systems
- Identifies and recommends areas appropriate for further study and participates in any Proof of Concept projects required to thoroughly investigate architectural possibilities and strengthen arguments for their adoption
- Recommends and participates in the design and implementation of standards, tools and methodologies