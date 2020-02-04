Front End Developer

Feb 4, 2020

ESSENTIAL:

  • Degree in the field of Computer Science and/or Information/ Media Design preferred or alternatively more than 5 years of relevant professional experience
  • Experience in user friendly design of data analytics frontends
  • Track record in delivering frontends using Qlik and/or Tableau as well customized developed solutions
  • Experience with JavaScript (D3.js, React.js) frontend development using REST, JSON interfaces
  • Experience in agile product management like SCRUM, Kanban

DUTIES:

  • Deep knowledge of data visualization tools like Qlik Sense and/ or Tableau
  • Extensive knowledge of Java development tools and REST and JSON interfaces
  • Good knowledge of automation tools and/ or software to automate data pipelines (e.g. Linux and bash scripting)
  • Good knowledge in programming languages Python and Java and operational experience with statistical analysis tool
  • Basic knowledge and experience with modern software development solutions based on micro services and application containerization (e.g. Docker)
  • Familiar with common cloud architectures and respective data science tools especially on Microsoft Azure
  • Knowledge of advanced analytics, statistics and machine learning methods is a plus
  • Up to date knowledge of the current developments in data science

Learn more/Apply for this position