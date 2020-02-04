Front End Developer

ESSENTIAL:
- Degree in the field of Computer Science and/or Information/ Media Design preferred or alternatively more than 5 years of relevant professional experience
- Experience in user friendly design of data analytics frontends
- Track record in delivering frontends using Qlik and/or Tableau as well customized developed solutions
- Experience with JavaScript (D3.js, React.js) frontend development using REST, JSON interfaces
- Experience in agile product management like SCRUM, Kanban
DUTIES:
- Deep knowledge of data visualization tools like Qlik Sense and/ or Tableau
- Extensive knowledge of Java development tools and REST and JSON interfaces
- Good knowledge of automation tools and/ or software to automate data pipelines (e.g. Linux and bash scripting)
- Good knowledge in programming languages Python and Java and operational experience with statistical analysis tool
- Basic knowledge and experience with modern software development solutions based on micro services and application containerization (e.g. Docker)
- Familiar with common cloud architectures and respective data science tools especially on Microsoft Azure
- Knowledge of advanced analytics, statistics and machine learning methods is a plus
- Up to date knowledge of the current developments in data science