IT Support Engineer

The incumbent will be responsible for providing telephonic, remote and onsite support for all the organization`s infrastructure related hardware and appropriate software in all their branches nationally.Responsibilities include but not limited to;Support for all Desktop and Laptop usersManaging and stabilising network and desktop environmentPatching of network and phonesUnderstanding of LAN and WAN with extensive troubleshooting skillsWiFi access pointsExperience in MS administrationSupport for an opensource serverHardware troubleshooting and diagnosticsProblem, and incident managementSystem support of all branchesAntivirus SupportSet up and troubleshooting on Android devicesEnsure all logs for equipment and users are maintainedProvide Prompt and accurate feedbackProactive problem solving and preventionSupport Handheld scanners and configurationExperience in a Logistics environment will be advantageousQualifications:MatricIT related qualificationsN+A+Own vehicle essentialSend a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

