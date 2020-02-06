IT Support Engineer

Position Purpose:The incumbent will be responsible for providing telephonic, remote and onsite support for all the organization`s infrastructure related hardware and appropriate software in all their branches nationally.Experience & Qualifications:
- Matric
- IT related qualifications
- N+
- A+
- Minimum 3 years experience
Responsibilities:
- Support for all Desktop and Laptop users
- Managing and stabilising network and desktop environment
- Patching of network and phones
- Understanding of LAN and WAN with extensive troubleshooting skills
- WiFi access points
- Experience in MS administration
- Support for an opensource server
- Hardware troubleshooting and diagnostics
- Problem, and incident management
- System support of all branches
- Antivirus Support
- Set up and troubleshooting on Android devices
- Ensure all logs for equipment and users are maintained
- Provide Prompt and accurate feedback
- Proactive problem solving and prevention
- Support Handheld scanners and configuration
- Experience in a Logistics environment will be advantageous