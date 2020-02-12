Application Support Specialist

Feb 12, 2020

  1. Provide third-line application support to end-user:

  • Adhere to support policies; processes and business SLAs

  • Ensure ITIL processes are followed

  • Develop and maintain support processes

  • Use of ICT tools, e.g. service desk for all support calls

  • Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system.

  • Provide end-users (external and internal) with telephonic or on-site assistance in problem determination and resolution within defined SLA’s.

  • Provide guidance to users on processes

  • Create and maintain application support documentation:

  • Create support scripts

  • Trouble-shooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented

  • Escalate any unresolved support issues through relevant channels.

  • Manage permanent fixes for issues/problems

  • Constantly evaluate and make recommendations for improvements to support ICT and business

2.Compliance to business management systems/processes

  • Adhere to best practice

  • Ensure ITIL processes are followed for logging bugs, work requests, changes

  • Adhere to approved technical strategy

  • DevOps processes followed

  • Transfer of knowledge

  • Participate in standby as per agreed upon standby roster

  • Continual Service Improvement

  • Continually look for process improvement areas within applications to automate process or improve efficiency

  • Document all configurations and/or corrective changes

  • Improve overall productivity of the department

  • Researched latest Application Support trends and implemented where applicable

  • Document and file all change requests and support documentation as well as training logs, sign-off documents (i.e. certificate of completion); manuals and reports to ensure trace-ability

  • Collaborate with relevant parties to define and implement monitoring requirements:

  • Monitor applications continuously to ensure reliability, stability and security to reduce organizational risk.

  • Coordinate the activities with the business units to ensure that appropriate monitoring is executed by end-users.

  • Submit weekly/ monthly reports on assigned metrics

  • Report to project team

  • Provide reports, graphs when necessary

  • Serve as project team member on implementing assigned projects according to defined project-team role.

  • Compliance to Learning and Development policies

  •  brand ambassador and change agent

