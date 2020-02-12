Application Support Specialist

- Provide third-line application support to end-user:
- Adhere to support policies; processes and business SLAs
- Ensure ITIL processes are followed
- Develop and maintain support processes
- Use of ICT tools, e.g. service desk for all support calls
- Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system.
- Provide end-users (external and internal) with telephonic or on-site assistance in problem determination and resolution within defined SLA’s.
- Provide guidance to users on processes
- Create and maintain application support documentation:
- Create support scripts
- Trouble-shooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented
- Escalate any unresolved support issues through relevant channels.
- Manage permanent fixes for issues/problems
- Constantly evaluate and make recommendations for improvements to support ICT and business
2.Compliance to business management systems/processes
- Adhere to best practice
- Ensure ITIL processes are followed for logging bugs, work requests, changes
- Adhere to approved technical strategy
- DevOps processes followed
- Transfer of knowledge
- Participate in standby as per agreed upon standby roster
- Continual Service Improvement
- Continually look for process improvement areas within applications to automate process or improve efficiency
- Document all configurations and/or corrective changes
- Improve overall productivity of the department
- Researched latest Application Support trends and implemented where applicable
- Document and file all change requests and support documentation as well as training logs, sign-off documents (i.e. certificate of completion); manuals and reports to ensure trace-ability
- Collaborate with relevant parties to define and implement monitoring requirements:
- Monitor applications continuously to ensure reliability, stability and security to reduce organizational risk.
- Coordinate the activities with the business units to ensure that appropriate monitoring is executed by end-users.
- Submit weekly/ monthly reports on assigned metrics
- Report to project team
- Provide reports, graphs when necessary
- Serve as project team member on implementing assigned projects according to defined project-team role.
- Compliance to Learning and Development policies
- brand ambassador and change agent