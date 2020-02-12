Automation Tester

Role Purpose:The purpose of the Automation tester is to develop test cases and apply testing methods and tools to technically test applications on Web and Mobile platforms, with experience in testing business functional requirements, regression, usability, sanity and functional testing.This is a very collaborative, team-based role that requires a close working relationship with Software Developers and Analysts, contributing directly to ensuring that test conditions are developed, validated and executed. The Automation tester will work on day to day basis as a member of the QA team, working closely with all other departments to ensure that they release quality products to their clients.To make it in the team, you need to be a highly motivated, innovative individual and have the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently and get the job done and must be able to keep to timely deadlines and targets.Experience & Qualifications:

Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred

Appropriate related testing qualification (Like ISTQB, ISFB).

Extensive experience in automated testing with minimum 3 years of experience in regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods.

Experience in Selenium, Ranorex, Appium and UFT

Strong understanding of testing life cycle and concepts

Working experience with database and SQL statements

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to read Java / JavaScript / etc code

Some exposure to performance testing will be advantageous.

Knowledge of Version Control

