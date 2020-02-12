ETL Developer

Feb 12, 2020

  • Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements
  • Adjusting existing ETL processes, or designing and building new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements
  • Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity
  • Adhering to company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies
  • Provide a high-level of customer service
  • 5+ years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development, specifically SQL and SSIS experience.
  • SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience (advantageous)
  • Working Understanding of Ralph Kimball methodology
  • Experience in Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry – desirable 

