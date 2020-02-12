Expert .NET Developer – 5/6+ years experience

Expert .NET Developer – 5/6+ years experience

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client, who is one of South Africa’s most favoured companies in the IT world is looking for an Expert .NET Developer to add to their vibrant, modern environment.

They are always busy creating game changing applications and systems while using cutting edge technology as well as having fun while they do it… What’s not to like?

If you want your career to progress at rapid speed, while constantly up-skilling your tech stack and sharing your own knowledge with others, keep reading!

Responsibilities:

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

create and maintain databases

Experience with Cloud Hosting platforms (Azure)

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

JAVASCRIPT

SQL

ASP.NET

Angular

Azure

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Remote work

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position