HR Business Analyst

Feb 12, 2020

To understand the current business environment: 

  • Analyse and understand the current business environment and business strategies 
  • Understand the current trends and developments in the industry 
  • To identify and understand business requirements: 
  • Formulate a clear understanding of the needs of users, customers / clients and stakeholders. 
  • Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements 
  • Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved Propose and document process improvements where appropriate 
  • Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems 
  • To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements: 
    • Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions 
    • Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
    • Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented 
    • Understand the cost factors involved in the development process. 

To deliver the required solution: 

  • Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation 
  • Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user 
  • Review technical solutions and 
  • As Is business processes against business requirement specification 
  • Documenting and evaluating required data and information 
  • Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing 
  • Understand, document and escalate project risks 
  • Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues 
  • To train business users: Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable 
  • To continuously support the business environment: Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

  • 3-year tertiary qualification in HR 
  • FTI diploma advantageous
  • 3 years Business analysis experience in HR and HR Accounting processes 
  • 3 years ERP systems 
  • 2-3 years SAP 
  • 2-3 years SAP HR experience 
  • 2-3 Retail industry advantageous
  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies Experience/knowledge in participating in projects 
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment SDLC knowledge Experience/knowledge in participating global business environment is preferred 
  • Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry 
  • Knowledge of Productive and Organisational Structure management processes and systems

