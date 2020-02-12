HR Business Analyst

To understand the current business environment:
- Analyse and understand the current business environment and business strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
- To identify and understand business requirements:
- Formulate a clear understanding of the needs of users, customers / clients and stakeholders.
- Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
- Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
- Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
- To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:
- Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions
- Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
- Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
- Understand the cost factors involved in the development process.
To deliver the required solution:
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation
- Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
- Review technical solutions and
- As Is business processes against business requirement specification
- Documenting and evaluating required data and information
- Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing
- Understand, document and escalate project risks
- Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
- To train business users: Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
- To continuously support the business environment: Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field
Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
- 3-year tertiary qualification in HR
- FTI diploma advantageous
- 3 years Business analysis experience in HR and HR Accounting processes
- 3 years ERP systems
- 2-3 years SAP
- 2-3 years SAP HR experience
- 2-3 Retail industry advantageous
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies Experience/knowledge in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment SDLC knowledge Experience/knowledge in participating global business environment is preferred
- Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry
- Knowledge of Productive and Organisational Structure management processes and systems