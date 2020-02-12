Network Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

My reputable client requires your 3yrs+ relevant exp, ISP / telecommunications background, layer2 and routing protocols, routing filters and tunneling. Qualifications in Juniper JNCIA and or Juniper JNCIS; Cisco CCNA and or Cisco CCNP and Mikrotik MTCNA/MTCRE/MTCINE are required for you to take ownership of this role. You are customer service orientated, able to work in a pressurized environment with excellent administration, organizational and communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position