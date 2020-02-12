Senior Developer

Feb 12, 2020

Senior Developer – Cape Town, South Africa

Please send your CV to <a href="mailto:(email address)” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)

The company

I am currently working with a constantly growing company looking to employ a senior developer to integrate into a team of 9 people. The position requires you to re-write VB.NET Systems to .NET Core with DevExpress Front-Ends. You will be looked upon for software suggestions to make modifications and enhancements.

Required experience

  • 3+ years in a senior development role
  • Agile development methodologies (Kanban and scrum)
  • General coding experience

A Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology is advantageous but not required

Required skills

  • NET and VB.NET
  • C#
  • Microsoft SQL
  • JavaScript
  • Azure DevOps
  • HTML, CSS

To be the right fit, you must:

  • Take ownership of your projects
  • Have clear communication skills
  • Be punctual and reliable
  • Be goal orientated and take advantage of educational opportunities
  • Project creativity and flexibility

Benefits

  • “Braai on the Beach” one a month
  • Work in your shorts and t-shirts
  • Work with new technology
  • Great career progression
  • Weekly performance meetings with your team

Please send your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position