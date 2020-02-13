ENVIRONMENT: A provider of innovative software solutions to the Financial Services sector based in Newlands, seeks a Mid-Level Web Developer to join its team. Working with the Senior Dev, you will assist with developing cloud-based insurance platform and managing the features that need to be developed. You will also be expected to research topics and implement coding best practices. You will require a minimum of 2 years’ developing multi-tiered apps using .NET & your tech toolset should also include Angular 6+, HTML, CSS, JavaScript/Typescript, C#, REST, SQL Server. REQUIREMENTS: At least 2 years’ experience developing multi-tiered applications using the .NET framework.

Angular 6+ – this is the most essential skill and you will need to have some knowledge of the angular framework.

Web Development – HTML, CSS and JavaScript/Typescript.

C# – backend REST services are written in C#.

SQL Server – creating and troubleshooting queries, stored procedures, functions.

.Net Framework – general knowledge of the framework such as generics, concurrency and async programming.