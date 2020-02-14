Data Engineer

Our client is appointing a Data Engineer situated in Cape Town.

You will be responsible for developing major data infrastructure components for both on-prem and cloud hosted services. You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers, Data Scientists and Product Managers to deliver scalable data solutions.

Job Outputs

– Contribute to low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions

– Work closely with peers in the business to fully understand the business process and requirements

– Work closely with other teams when necessary to create software that is cohesive

– Build and maintain scalable data products

– Take ownership at all stages of the product development life cycle

– Deliver well-tested and reviewed solutions

Qualifications and Experience

– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science or IT preferred

– 4+ years development experience working with Python

– Data skills (SQL, document stores)

– Large scale ETL (Apache beam or Apache spark)

– High scale Restful Services

– Cloud experience (Google Cloud Platform, Azure, or AWS)

– Git

Bonus skills

– .NET (Core)

– Scheduling and Orchestration (Airflow)

– Containerisation (Kubernetes, Docker)

– BigQuery

– Elastic search

– Redis

– Exposure to Machine Learning

– Data Warehousing

Skills and Competencies

– Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

– Ability to be relied upon to ensure that projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner

– Ability to monitor your own activities and take corrective action where necessary

– Ability to constructively help others in the team and by so doing raise team performance

– Ability to work with others toward shared goals and meeting or exceeding them

– Ability to easily share ideas

– Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

– Being pro-active and self-managing

