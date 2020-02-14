Our client is appointing a Data Engineer situated in Cape Town.
You will be responsible for developing major data infrastructure components for both on-prem and cloud hosted services. You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers, Data Scientists and Product Managers to deliver scalable data solutions.
Job Outputs
– Contribute to low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions
– Work closely with peers in the business to fully understand the business process and requirements
– Work closely with other teams when necessary to create software that is cohesive
– Build and maintain scalable data products
– Take ownership at all stages of the product development life cycle
– Deliver well-tested and reviewed solutions
Qualifications and Experience
– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science or IT preferred
– 4+ years development experience working with Python
– Data skills (SQL, document stores)
– Large scale ETL (Apache beam or Apache spark)
– High scale Restful Services
– Cloud experience (Google Cloud Platform, Azure, or AWS)
– Git
Bonus skills
– .NET (Core)
– Scheduling and Orchestration (Airflow)
– Containerisation (Kubernetes, Docker)
– BigQuery
– Elastic search
– Redis
– Exposure to Machine Learning
– Data Warehousing
Skills and Competencies
– Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
– Ability to be relied upon to ensure that projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner
– Ability to monitor your own activities and take corrective action where necessary
– Ability to constructively help others in the team and by so doing raise team performance
– Ability to work with others toward shared goals and meeting or exceeding them
– Ability to easily share ideas
– Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
– Being pro-active and self-managing