Database Administrator

Position Purpose:Our client is looking for an experienced MySQL database administrator who will be responsible for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of MySQL instances. This Intermediate role will also require you to be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups, and provisioning of database instances. You will also work in tandem with the other teams, preparing documentations and specifications as required. The MySQL instances will be hosted in our datacenter as well as in AWS/Microsoft cloud platforms.Qualifications:

Grade 12

IT-related qualification

5+ years managing MySQL databases

Job objectives:To manage all MySQL installations and upgrades:

Ensure a standard is applied to all installations.

Keep track of new software versions and plan upgrades.

Raise awareness for END-OF-LIFE versions.

