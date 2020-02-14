Enterprise Architect Manager Position for a leading educational institute based in Cape Town!Are you a wizard in Systems Architecture, a leader in a pivotal role within ICT and a keen hunger for learning in Higher Education??? Look no furtherKey Performance Areas:
- Establish and maintain principles, decisions and rule methods to drive enterprise architecture development.
- Advise strategies, processes and methodology
- Participate in development, analysis of business objectives
- Define vision and roadmaps for various domains within the education sector
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent
- Enterprise Architecture Certificate – TOGAF 9
- Minimum 5 years’ experience Senior Technical Lead, Solutions Architect or Manager
- Minimum 6-8 years’ experience in SDLC and Cloud Solutions Architecture
- Data Science / Analysis would be advantageous
- EE Candidates need apply
On Offer:
- Full time, Permanent with Medical Aid and Pension
- Subsidized studies for employee, including spouse and/or children
- Competitive Basic CTC
- Northern Suburbs, Cape Town
Please send through your updated CV and Skills Matrix to (email address) – (contact number)