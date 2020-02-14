Enterprise Architect

Enterprise Architect Manager Position for a leading educational institute based in Cape Town!Are you a wizard in Systems Architecture, a leader in a pivotal role within ICT and a keen hunger for learning in Higher Education??? Look no furtherKey Performance Areas:

Establish and maintain principles, decisions and rule methods to drive enterprise architecture development.

Advise strategies, processes and methodology

Participate in development, analysis of business objectives

Define vision and roadmaps for various domains within the education sector

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

Enterprise Architecture Certificate – TOGAF 9

Minimum 5 years’ experience Senior Technical Lead, Solutions Architect or Manager

Minimum 6-8 years’ experience in SDLC and Cloud Solutions Architecture

Data Science / Analysis would be advantageous

EE Candidates need apply

On Offer:

Full time, Permanent with Medical Aid and Pension

Subsidized studies for employee, including spouse and/or children

Competitive Basic CTC

Northern Suburbs, Cape Town

Please send through your updated CV and Skills Matrix to (email address) – (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position