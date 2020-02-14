Enterprise Architect

Enterprise Architect Manager Position for a leading educational institute based in Cape Town!Are you a wizard in Systems Architecture, a leader in a pivotal role within ICT and a keen hunger for learning in Higher Education??? Look no furtherKey Performance Areas:

  • Establish and maintain principles, decisions and rule methods to drive enterprise architecture development.
  • Advise strategies, processes and methodology
  • Participate in development, analysis of business objectives
  • Define vision and roadmaps for various domains within the education sector

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent
  • Enterprise Architecture Certificate – TOGAF 9
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience Senior Technical Lead, Solutions Architect or Manager
  • Minimum 6-8 years’ experience in SDLC and Cloud Solutions Architecture
  • Data Science / Analysis would be advantageous
  • EE Candidates need apply

On Offer:

  • Full time, Permanent with Medical Aid and Pension
  • Subsidized studies for employee, including spouse and/or children
  • Competitive Basic CTC
  • Northern Suburbs, Cape Town

Please send through your updated CV and Skills Matrix to (email address) – (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position