Project Manager IT

Responsibilities

We are looking for a Project Manager who will be part of the vital link between our Customer & Virtual team and clients. Supporting and contributing to the management of projects, timelines, budgets and operational tasks of our software products. The role is responsible for managing projects, task deliveries, resource planning and prioritising accordingly with the team members.

– Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors

– Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)

– Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

– Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders

– Ensure resource availability and allocation

– Develop and maintain detailed plan to track progress

– Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients

– Manage key deliverables/tasks with internal team

– Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

– Report and escalate to management as needed

– Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

– Perform risk management to minimize project risks

– Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

– Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– Matric

– Formal Tertiary Qualification

– Certified Scrum Master

– Scrum Master an advantage

– PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus

– Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards

– At least 12 years work experience in the Industry

– At least 6 years work experience in an IT Project Manager role

– Proven experience in project/task management

– Strong written and verbal communication skills

– Be well organized and understand the product development process

– Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage

Strengths

– The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility (Owner-Manager Culture)

– The ability to make quick, sound decisions

– The ability to form relationships with clients and fellow colleagues

– Strong planning, organisational and budgeting skills

– Excellent communication skills (Written & Verbal)

– Be motivating, inspiring and influential

– Above all, be passionate about what you do

Learn more/Apply for this position