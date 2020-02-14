Scala/Java Software Engineer

Our client is looking for a highly talented Software Engineer to join our team in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

We are an energetic team that is fully responsible for all the systems required to support the Takealot groups delivery network as well as the unique challenges that come with logistics and scale. We make extensive use of functional programming within the team using the Scala language. The main focus of the team is to migrate the delivery platform from PHP to Scala. We have adopted a microservices architecture to both isolate our logic and to enable scale. We follow the event driven architecture as well as utilize a graph database to model our delivery network. We are currently working through unique problems in the logistics space and are actively researching the usage of the actor model design pattern and graph traversal optimization.

This position reports to the Software Development Manager.

Your responsibilities will include:

– Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa

– Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries

– Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain

– Working predominantly on open source platforms

– End to end ownership of solutions

Attributes required:

– Solid communication skills

– Proactive

– Comfortable with change

– Problem-solver

– Solutions-orientated

– Willing to learn as well as teach others

Our Tech Stack:

– Scala

– Play Framework

– Akka Actors

– React

– Postgres

– Mqtt & Kafka

– Amazon Web Services

– Graphite and Grafana

– Git

Qualifications/Experience:

– Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

– Experience with SQL database systems

– Experience with development in a Linux environment

– A suitable degree or similar qualification

– Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#

– Open to diversifying language skill set

The Environment:

– Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

– We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

– We are short on ego and high on output.

– We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

– We love what we do and what we are creating.

Learn more/Apply for this position