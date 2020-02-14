Senior Analyst

Our Cape Town based client is looking for a highly talented Senior Analyst to join their team and complement and play a key role in their accomplished team of Marketing professionals.

The business is exceptionally dynamic and fast paced, as the e-commerce environment is ever evolving and significantly growing.

Reporting to the Chief Marketing Officer

Your responsibilities will include:

Attributes and Experience required:

– Self-guided learner, self-starter and curious and passionate about data. You immerse yourself in it and are excited to develop and enhance your marketing analytics skills

– Deep experience with data mining, data analytics, predictive modeling, and advanced modeling techniques

– Advanced in Excel, Google Sheets, PowerPoint, SQL, Qlikview and database extraction

– Expert in Google Analytics (certification advantageous)

– Familiarity with the broader digital marketing context including attribution modelling

– Strong analytical skills with solid foundation in statistical techniques and Research Methodology.

– Strong problem solving, prioritisation skills

– Ability to work at appropriate levels of detail across operational, tactical and strategic issues

– Attention to detail in a high-pressure environment.

– Ability to align theoretical data science skills with real world business problems.

– Ability to verbalize as well as visualize findings and results.

– Experience with R or mainstream statistics suites (e.g. SPSS)

– An interest in exploiting technology to automate and scale key processes.

– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

– Highly organized and efficient, with an ability to work towards and meet tight deadlines

– Strong business acumen with an understanding of the marketing, accounting, decision support models, operations, and financial levers that drive profit, loss and customer experience.

– Ability to translate business needs and goals into analytic approach and response

– Ability to work independently, productively, proactively and follow through on all responsibilities to bring projects to a successful conclusion.

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and ability to collaborate with diverse teams.

– Ability to prioritise responsibilities and multiple projects that will impact the business at various levels

– Experience in retail preferable

– Leadership Competencies

– A bias towards action

– Passion for the brand and customers

Qualifications:

– 5+ years analytical or management consulting experience (or working in a similar role), or in the market research industry

– Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial

– Relevant post graduate qualifications in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering or Commercial field required (MBA advantageous)

– High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models

– Data science exposure in a retail or e-commerce environment is beneficial.

