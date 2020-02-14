Our Cape Town based client is looking for a highly talented Senior Analyst to join their team and complement and play a key role in their accomplished team of Marketing professionals.
The business is exceptionally dynamic and fast paced, as the e-commerce environment is ever evolving and significantly growing.
Reporting to the Chief Marketing Officer
Your responsibilities will include:
Attributes and Experience required:
– Self-guided learner, self-starter and curious and passionate about data. You immerse yourself in it and are excited to develop and enhance your marketing analytics skills
– Deep experience with data mining, data analytics, predictive modeling, and advanced modeling techniques
– Advanced in Excel, Google Sheets, PowerPoint, SQL, Qlikview and database extraction
– Expert in Google Analytics (certification advantageous)
– Familiarity with the broader digital marketing context including attribution modelling
– Strong analytical skills with solid foundation in statistical techniques and Research Methodology.
– Strong problem solving, prioritisation skills
– Ability to work at appropriate levels of detail across operational, tactical and strategic issues
– Attention to detail in a high-pressure environment.
– Ability to align theoretical data science skills with real world business problems.
– Ability to verbalize as well as visualize findings and results.
– Experience with R or mainstream statistics suites (e.g. SPSS)
– An interest in exploiting technology to automate and scale key processes.
– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
– Highly organized and efficient, with an ability to work towards and meet tight deadlines
– Strong business acumen with an understanding of the marketing, accounting, decision support models, operations, and financial levers that drive profit, loss and customer experience.
– Ability to translate business needs and goals into analytic approach and response
– Ability to work independently, productively, proactively and follow through on all responsibilities to bring projects to a successful conclusion.
– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and ability to collaborate with diverse teams.
– Ability to prioritise responsibilities and multiple projects that will impact the business at various levels
– Experience in retail preferable
– Leadership Competencies
– A bias towards action
– Passion for the brand and customers
Qualifications:
– 5+ years analytical or management consulting experience (or working in a similar role), or in the market research industry
– Retail or e-commerce industry experience beneficial
– Relevant post graduate qualifications in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering or Commercial field required (MBA advantageous)
– High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models
– Data science exposure in a retail or e-commerce environment is beneficial.