Technical Lead Developer (perm role)

A tech lead is required to join a small team where tech is at the heart of what they do. Their passion is to build cool stuff like chatbots, workflow editors, mobile voucher microservices, data insight visualisations and work on campaigns that will appear on the web, in stores or television – and get paid for it!

They need a self-managed senior to lead the team and take ownership of their projects and plans for 2020.

In return they offer:

daily breakfast

financial benefits such as medical aid and RA contributions as part of your package

performance-based incentives

voucher and cake for your birthday AND work anniversary

flexi-time so you can enjoy a work-life balance

one “work from home” day a week

Friday drinks

Requirements

5+ years .Net development (C#) experience and familiarity with

.Net Core

Microservices

SQL Server

Azure

If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, send your CV over to (email address)

Good luck with your application.

