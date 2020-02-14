Web Analyst Developer Ref: WAD/ZR

We are currently recruiting for a WEB Analyst Developer with front end and back end skills. This a permanent Senior opportunity based in Cape Town.Open to all South Africans matching role requirementsRole Responsibilities
- Analysis of change requests received
- Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Design prototypes for change requests
- Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artefacts
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes into the Production environment
- Provide/update design documentation
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- A tertiary qualification will be advantageous
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
- Experience in designing and architecting solutions
- Experience in working with the following:
- .Net C#
- Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core
- Classic ASP (VBScript)
- HTML (including HTML5)
- Modern CSS (including CSS3)
- CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS
- JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
- JSON
- MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services
- Web Services (WCF / REST)
- XML
- Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)
- ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
- Dependency Injection
- Familiarity with mainframe is a plus
- Familiarity with NodeJS
- Knowledge of HTTP
- Familiarity with CI/CD
Knowledge:
- Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code
- Systems analysis and design concepts
- Repositories (e.g. Subversion, Team Foundation Server, GIT)
- Responsive Design
- Familiarity with building inclusive and accessible web applications
- OOP / SOLID Design Principles
- Database architecture and design
- IIS