Web Analyst Developer Ref: WAD/ZR

Feb 14, 2020

We are currently recruiting for a WEB Analyst Developer with front end and back end skills.  This a permanent Senior opportunity based in Cape Town.Open to all South Africans matching role requirementsRole Responsibilities

  • Analysis of change requests received

  • Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

  • Design prototypes for change requests

  • Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable

  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

  • Test own programs / artefacts

  • Test Interfaces to other systems

  • Debugging of programs

  • Provide test information to Testers

  • Implement changes into the Production environment

  • Provide/update design documentation

  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

  • Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)

 Qualifications:

  • Grade 12

  • A tertiary qualification will be advantageous

 Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development

  • Experience in designing and architecting solutions

  • Experience in working with the following:

    • .Net C#

    • Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core

    • Classic ASP (VBScript)

    • HTML (including HTML5)

    • Modern CSS (including CSS3)

    • CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS

    • JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)

    • JSON

    • MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services

    • Web Services (WCF / REST)

    • XML

    • Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)

    • ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)

    • Dependency Injection

    • Familiarity with mainframe is a plus

    • Familiarity with NodeJS

    • Knowledge of HTTP

    • Familiarity with CI/CD

 Knowledge:

  • Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code

  • Systems analysis and design concepts

  • Repositories (e.g. Subversion, Team Foundation Server, GIT)

  • Responsive Design

  • Familiarity with building inclusive and accessible web applications

  • OOP / SOLID Design Principles

  • Database architecture and design

  • IIS

 

Learn more/Apply for this position