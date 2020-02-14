Web Analyst Developer Ref: WAD/ZR

We are currently recruiting for a WEB Analyst Developer with front end and back end skills. This a permanent Senior opportunity based in Cape Town.Open to all South Africans matching role requirementsRole Responsibilities

Analysis of change requests received

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

Design prototypes for change requests

Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Provide/update design documentation

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)

Qualifications:

Grade 12

A tertiary qualification will be advantageous

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development

Experience in designing and architecting solutions

Experience in working with the following: .Net C# Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core Classic ASP (VBScript) HTML (including HTML5) Modern CSS (including CSS3) CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery) JSON MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services Web Services (WCF / REST) XML Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit) ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate) Dependency Injection Familiarity with mainframe is a plus Familiarity with NodeJS Knowledge of HTTP Familiarity with CI/CD



Knowledge:

Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code

Systems analysis and design concepts

Repositories (e.g. Subversion, Team Foundation Server, GIT)

Responsive Design

Familiarity with building inclusive and accessible web applications

OOP / SOLID Design Principles

Database architecture and design

IIS

