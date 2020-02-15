Dynamics CRM Business Analyst

Cape Town

My client in Insurance industry are currently looking for a Business Analyst with Microsoft Dynamics CRM skills.

Key skills/requirements:

* 3-4 years Business Analyst experience

* Microsoft Dynamics CRM experience

* Experience gathering requirements, defining business processes & stakeholder management

* Vendor management experience

They are offering up to R50,000 CTC pm, medical aid, pension fund, 15 days leave, performance bonus + more!

To discuss this new opportunity in more detail, please contact Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your latest CV to (email address).

While we aim to respond to each application, this is not always possible. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application.

