Junior Tester

iPay (Pty) Ltd is a leading software and services company with a track record of delivering innovative software solutions that are comprehensive, reliable and affordable. Although the iPay offices are Cape Town based, business partnerships are forged across Africa and the globe with more than 35 countries using iPay systems on a daily basis.

To sustain and increase the company’s footprint and to offer sustained and improved services and systems to our clients, we are looking for a Software Tester. The successful candidate should :

– Perform functional, regression, end-to-end, GUI, and acceptance testing.

– Help business users in their UAT testing/training.

– Gather requirements and analyse for testing.

– Develop and execute test cases and test suites based on above.

– Maintain and update test documentation.

– Perform cross browser testing to verify functionality of web applications.

– Perform cross OS testing to

verify functionality of mobile applications.

– Write and execute SQL queries to perform back-end testing.

– Able to read/write pseudocode.

– Participate in standup meetings and other required QA meetings such as test planning, retrospective, QA status and update meetings.

