SAP Analyst

SAP BW ANALYST

PERMANENT POSITION

STELLENBOSCH

We are sourcing for an experienced SAP BW Analyst, with HANA experience, who can take responsibility for managing, optimising, overseeing and monitoring of data retrieval, storage and distribution throughout the organisation.

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

– Analyse and understand business requirements in the SAP planning, reporting, and analytics space

– Develop, construct, test and maintain architectures, more specifically relevant databases and large-scale processing systems

– Data extraction from on-premise and hosted systems and repositories using various ETL tools

– Create, maintain and optimize process chains to ensure data is loaded within the available window

– Data modelling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s Quality assure system configuration and development

– Ensure proper data governance principles are applied in development practices Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems

– Guide fellow BI team members to develop the best technical design, in conjunction with the Data Architect

– Knowledge transfer to users, fellow team members and support resources On-going system administration and maintenance

– Stay informed on new developments in analytics space; Educate organisation on available and emerging toolsets; Identify opportunities for improvement; Develop proof-of-concept to help illustrate useful approaches to applying technology to solve business problems.

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

– A minimum of 5 years relevant experience

– SA ID Book

– Very good knowledge and hands-on experience of SAP BW on HANA Strong knowledge of data warehousing principals

– Good understanding of SQL. Java & C# experience will be beneficial Working knowledge of Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)

– FOX Coding Data Slice

– SAP ERP experience with FI, CO, and SD modules would be beneficial

– Experience in integrating and extracting data from source systems ECC, CRM, SD, FI/CO, SCM, using standard/generic extractors (ABAP) and other tools

– Data Services experience will be beneficial SAP Data Services 4.0 or higher

– DS Formulae

– Integration BW / FTP / OLTP/Web service

– Knowledge of non-SAP reporting tools and how they integrate with SAP and HANA data will be beneficial

– Ability to work with both Agile & Waterfall methodologies Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual skills. Ability to work on cross-functional teams

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with developers, business owners’ High analytical skills

– High degree of initiative in driving projects to completion Customer Orientated

– Team player

Recruitment Process:

– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates

– Appointment will be made in line with the client’s EE and oshACT requirements

– Needed:

– Detailed CV + Skills Matrix + ID and copies of minimum requirements

