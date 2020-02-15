Senior Developer

Senior Developer – Cape Town, South Africa

The company

I am currently working with a constantly growing company looking to employ a senior developer to integrate into a team of 9 people. The position requires you to re-write VB.NET Systems to .NET Core with DevExpress Front-Ends. You will be looked upon for software suggestions to make modifications and enhancements.

Required experience

3+ years in a senior development role

Agile development methodologies (Kanban and scrum)

General coding experience

A Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology is advantageous but not required

Required skills

NET and VB.NET

C#

Microsoft SQL

JavaScript

Azure DevOps

HTML, CSS

To be the right fit, you must:

Take ownership of your projects

Have clear communication skills

Be punctual and reliable

Be goal orientated and take advantage of educational opportunities

Project creativity and flexibility

Benefits

“Braai on the Beach” one a month

Work in your shorts and t-shirts

Work with new technology

Great career progression

Weekly performance meetings with your team

