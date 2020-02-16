Oracle DBA

VACANCY

ORACLE DBA: ANALYST, SOLUTIONS

1 YEAR FIXED TERM CONTRACT

RETAIL INDUSTRY

CAPE TOWN

We are sourcing for an experienced Oracle DBA (Analysis, Solutions) to tale responsibility for the research, create, deliver, manage and administer technology-based solutions to enable the business to achieve its operational and strategic objectives

Must Have’s:

Technical and Functional

– 3-year IT or NQF aligned qualification

– 5-8 years relevant experience working in an Oracle Database Administration role

– Hands-on Implementation and Support experience in a variety of infrastructure services and solutions

– Exposure to Infrastructure Security related technologies.

– Understanding of Project management methodologies

– Relevant infrastructure management systems knowledge

– Experience designing, integrating and managing complex database solutions

– Knowledge of client-server networking

– Knowledge and exposure to relational database systems

– Ability to provide technical system solutions, determine overall design direction and provide hardware recommendations for complex technical issues

– Experience planning and developing support processes and adhering to best practices

– Strong written and oral communication skills, and the ability to effectively communicate with technical and non-technical audiences

– Ability to quickly comprehend the functions and capabilities of new technologies

– Initiative and Problem-Solving ability in terms of Oracle software and its infrastructure

– Analytical Thinking competency in terms of Oracle software and its infrastructure

– Pre-emptive/Proactive approach to Oracle infrastructure and builds

– Ability to deal well with other team members i.e. across OS, storage, backup and recovery, security, scheduling and network teams.

– Critical batch standby needed, being able to understand and provide root cause analysis and provide working solutions within the hour of a call out is expected, reporting and other system OLAs need to be maintained.

– 24/7 availability during standby, every second week

– Summarizing per database application, value that can be added by making suggestions to developers and or vendors regarding their application, their code/SQL

– Logging of good quality SRs with Oracle Support, being able to ensure viable solutions are forthcoming or able to find workarounds where software is no longer supported

– Daily tasks include root cause analysis of any developer SQL and or PL/SQL coding issues

– Daily tasks include root cause analysis of any vendor application issues about the databases

– A good Oracle database architecture knowledge is expected relating to at least: memory pools, online logs, data files, redo logs, partitioning, logging and no logging operations, parallel DDL, parallel DML, parallel query, SQL tuning, SQL hints addition/removal, explain plan evaluation

– Understanding of full hardware and software stack from OS to UNIX to network to storage to be able to do root cause analysis as to why batch or end user reports or backups etc. are not optimal.

– SQL, PL/SQL Shell scripting and SQL*plus fluency to automate and report

– ASM and GI command usage related to use of SRVCTL. CRSCTL and associated commands.

– Being able to understand and respond to database alerts (140+ custom Woolworths alerts) related to space, performance, backups, triggers, procedures, log files, trace file contents, deadlocks, concurrency issues

– Space analysis/abuse per database, per schema, per tablespace

– Usage of EXPDP and IMPDP for refreshes and backups for small databases.

– RMAN to duplicate/clone/backup/recover databases, EMC disk clones/snaps are also in use

– Installations and upgrades are done periodically, thus competency is required

– Oracle Diagnostic and Tuning Packs are available to production databases.

– Partitioning, Compression, RAC, Diagnostics and Tuning Packs are the Enterprise Options in use

– It is not just an infrastructure role where OS and DB uptime is maintained, with the odd refresh taking place

Details of the environment:

– 60 databases in total (3-4 dev/TST/UAT databases for each production database.)

– 110+ TB data warehouse running version 12.2

– A 7+ TB RMS / Retek on version 11.2

– 5+ 7 TB planning system databases running versions 11.1 and 11.2

– 5 TB RAC 2 node cluster running version 12.1

– A JDA database at 1 TB running version 12.2

– 6 Scheduling databases running version 11.1/11.2, small at

Job Specification

– Identify new industry trends, products, technologies, practices and processes by selecting and using appropriate sources of information

– Understand and keep abreast of the Woolworths IT technical infrastructure by using the appropriate internal sources of information

– Use applicable industry knowledge bases to find common causes and resolutions of technical problems and apply this knowledge

– Maintain and analyse internal records of problem causes and resolutions, identify recurring problems and modify the resolution actions to prevent recurrence

– Provide input into ITS technical direction decisions in the area of expertise

– Maximise the use and re-use of infrastructure that is already in place by determining to what extent parts of solutions already exist when new solutions are defined

– Build solutions according to the solution definitions

– Ensure that solutions are not designed and built in isolation

– Ensure correct protocols, tools and middleware solutions are correctly used

– Ensure that solutions are built using the agreed tools, frameworks, processes and architectural principles that apply across all of ITS

– Ensure that solutions are built generically wherever possible

– Communicate progress, status, events, planned activities, issues to all relevant parties

– Ensure that team members, management and other staff members working in related areas of technical concern are informed on all relevant technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information

– Establish and maintain good working relationships with other ITS structures

– Ensure that sustainability and impact of the administration of technical solutions are understood and considered when technical solutions are proposed

– Perform the administration of technical solutions according to the agreed plans and processes and propose continuous enhancements to these processes where applicable

– Manage own workload and deliver projects and operating plans within approved budgets

Recruitment Process:

– Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates

– Need to submit: Detailed cv which should include a well-developed skills matrix

– CV Approval = only assessment = online first discussion is outside of CT = fly in discussion

