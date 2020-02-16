Senior Developer – Cape Town, South Africa
The company
I am currently working with a constantly growing company looking to employ a senior developer to integrate into a team of 9 people. The position requires you to re-write VB.NET Systems to .NET Core with DevExpress Front-Ends. You will be looked upon for software suggestions to make modifications and enhancements.
Required experience
- 3+ years in a senior development role
- Agile development methodologies (Kanban and scrum)
- General coding experience
A Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology is advantageous but not required
Required skills
- NET and VB.NET
- C#
- Microsoft SQL
- JavaScript
- Azure DevOps
- HTML, CSS
To be the right fit, you must:
- Take ownership of your projects
- Have clear communication skills
- Be punctual and reliable
- Be goal orientated and take advantage of educational opportunities
- Project creativity and flexibility
Benefits
- “Braai on the Beach” one a month
- Work in your shorts and t-shirts
- Work with new technology
- Great career progression
- Weekly performance meetings with your team
