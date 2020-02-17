Automation Tester

ENVIRONMENT:

My client, renowned investment firm requires your tech savvy and strong people management skills coupled with 2yrs+ experience managing multiple teams, to take ownership of this Software Development Manager role to manage 5 Tech Leads and have indirect reports of around 25 Developers. Your .Net knowledge + application / coding background is vital and experience within the financial services industry is a big plus.

DUTIES:

People Management

Management of software developers (via Tech Leads) within Institutional IT across

multiple teams (+/- 30 people in the development team)

Understand the development skills/capacity (planning) needed and work to put this in place

Involvement in the recruitment of developers, including placement of graduates

Onboarding new employees both experienced and at graduate level

People development through coaching, mentoring and driving activities focused on developer skills upliftment

Involvement in Design and Development of Solutions

Overarching responsibility for delivery of the developers across the teams

Provide expertise and guidance to the various functional roles across the full value chain of Software Development – Architecture, Requirements, Design,

Implementation, Testing, Deployment, Maintenance (Production Support and Monitoring)

Input into larger/complex development items

Drive the implementation of architecture and coding standards across teams

Understand the (resolve) key system issues being experienced across all systems

Collaborating with key people within the IT and business teams, Domain Owners, Architects and business stakeholders

Governance; Risk Management and Process Improvement

Ensure good governance in place for release management process and drive improvements/automation

Maintain a release management process across all systems that meets external and internal audit requirements

Managing internal and external audit reviews

Understand key risks in Institutional IT and implement controls/processes/capacity to address these risks

REQUIREMENTS:

General Requirements

Computer Science Degree preferred

Excellent leadership skills

Direct people management experience for a min period of 6 years

Previous experience managing multiple software development teams

Experience as a software developer for more than 8 years on an equivalent tech stack

Expert knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Ability to deal with senior stakeholders

Excellent track record of managing and implementation of tech solutions

Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team

Asset management business experience an advantage

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong organisational and planning skills

Technical Requirements

Exceptional skills in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, C#, C++ or JavaScript

Experience in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures,

UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying

Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide

systems

Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar).

Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS)

Experience in analysing data and performing complex data manipulation using Microsoft SQL

Experience in design and implement relational and dimensional database structures

Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS)

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position