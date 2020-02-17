BI Developer

A Financial Firm based in Cape Town is looking for a BI Developer to join their teamJob Specifications: Responsible to transform large data sets from various business systems and consolidate it in meaningful BI models. Specification for the layout will be provided but the developer should have the ability to make suggestions for improvements. The company has a fast-paced environment and the individual should be comfortable with changes made to specifications and requirements.Minimum requirements: Relevant degree, diploma, or certificate in IT Extensive BI developer experience SQL experience Experience in either (QlikView, QlikSense, PowerBi, Python) Financial services experience.Apply now! For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.zaIf you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Christine McEnderryIT Recruitment Consultant(contact number)

