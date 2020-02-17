Flutter Developer

Required Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in a technical field (e.g. computer science, information systems, math, engineering) or equivalent education/experience
- 6+ years of experience designing, coding and releasing applications for a mobile platform
- 6+ years of combined experience with Objective-C, Swift, Java, Kotlin or Dart
- 6+ years of experience with writing unit tests and/or test-driven development
- Experience building a complete app using the Flutter SDK
- Experience with Reactive programming
- Understanding of continuous integration and continuous delivery
- Ability to work closely with the mobile architecture group to assist in delivering the technical roadmap requirements
- Ability to train and mentor junior developers in software development
- Innovative and automation mind set with experience in Agile methodologies
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and be capable of dealing with conflicting priorities with ease.
- Self-starter with excellent analytical, communication and problem-solving skills
Job Skills:
- Experience building and deploying a moderately complex Flutter/Android/IOS app
- Translating UI/UX designs into code
- Firebase
- Advanced debugging/testing/optimization
- Animations
- General knowledge of Location Services, Maps, and other common Android/IOS libraries