Flutter Developer

Feb 17, 2020

Required Skills

  • Bachelor’s degree in a technical field (e.g. computer science, information systems, math, engineering) or equivalent education/experience
  • 6+ years of experience designing, coding and releasing applications for a mobile platform
  • 6+ years of combined experience with Objective-C, Swift, Java, Kotlin or Dart
  • 6+ years of experience with writing unit tests and/or test-driven development
  • Experience building a complete app using the Flutter SDK
  • Experience with Reactive programming
  • Understanding of continuous integration and continuous delivery
  • Ability to work closely with the mobile architecture group to assist in delivering the technical roadmap requirements
  • Ability to train and mentor junior developers in software development
  • Innovative and automation mind set with experience in Agile methodologies
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and be capable of dealing with conflicting priorities with ease.
  • Self-starter with excellent analytical, communication and problem-solving skills

Job Skills:

  • Experience building and deploying a moderately complex Flutter/Android/IOS app
  • Translating UI/UX designs into code
  • Firebase
  • Advanced debugging/testing/optimization
  • Animations
  • General knowledge of Location Services, Maps, and other common Android/IOS libraries

