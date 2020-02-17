Full Stack Developer

Feb 17, 2020

Leading Software Engineering company in Cape Town, looking for an expectation-exceeding Full Stack Developer who gets really excited by the prospect of developing new projects, whilst fine tuning and maintaining existing projects. 

  • 4 5 years’ experience using ASP.NET MVC / C# / JavaScript / Web API / Web Services / Razor / JSON
  • Good Frontend skills and working
  • Good knowledge of JavaScript frameworks
  • Good database and server side application skills
  • Cloud Hosting platform experience
  • Experience in developing/maintaining Content Management Systems
  • Excellent understanding of source control best practice and branching strategies
  • Good knowledge of stored procedures and database design/normalisation
  • Gather customer software requirements and develop related software applications and program
  • Good knowledge of OOC
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Experience working with Agile / SCRUM methodologies
  • Mentoring to Juniors
     

Minimum Requirements

Minimum of 3 5+ years’ experience in web / mobile development

Learn more/Apply for this position