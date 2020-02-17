Leading Software Engineering company in Cape Town, looking for an expectation-exceeding Full Stack Developer who gets really excited by the prospect of developing new projects, whilst fine tuning and maintaining existing projects.
- 4 5 years’ experience using ASP.NET MVC / C# / JavaScript / Web API / Web Services / Razor / JSON
- Good Frontend skills and working
- Good knowledge of JavaScript frameworks
- Good database and server side application skills
- Cloud Hosting platform experience
- Experience in developing/maintaining Content Management Systems
- Excellent understanding of source control best practice and branching strategies
- Good knowledge of stored procedures and database design/normalisation
- Gather customer software requirements and develop related software applications and program
- Good knowledge of OOC
- Excellent communication skills
- Experience working with Agile / SCRUM methodologies
- Mentoring to Juniors
Minimum Requirements
Minimum of 3 5+ years’ experience in web / mobile development