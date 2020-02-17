Java Developer – CPT

Calling all Coding Ninjas! If you have 3+ years’ experience in Java Development and want to be part of an exciting tech savvy environment that is based in CPT CBD, then apply today.Job Description:You will be responsible for creating and maintaining restful web services covering payments, loyalty, coupon and vouchers as well as other client requirements, with a team of developers, testers, analysts and devops engineers. Your projects will focus on both expanding and refining platforms in order to cater to the ever-changing needs of clients, but also to sustain our competitive edge in the global fintech market. In order to achieve this, you will be working on multiple internal systems, as well as integrations to 3rd party systems. You will work closely with product owners, architects and systems analysts as well as collaborate with mobile and web developers to ensure a constant and valuable evolution of the platforms that enables innovative, robust and elegant mobile solutions and web portals. You will be part of a team of Testers, Analysts, Developers and DevOps engineers who deliver remarkable solutions to our clients.Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or related field
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Java – EE 2-3 yrs experience
- JavaScript
- NodeJS
- React
- mySQL (v5.7+)
- Experience with various webservice architecture, with a focus on REST
- Linux
- Wildfly or Glassfish
- Maven or Gradle
- Distributed Version Control – Mercurial or Git
It would be advantageous to have experience in:
- A good understanding of software security
- Test Driven Development
- Continuous integration, unit tests and functional performance monitoring
- Jenkins
- Sonar
- Spring Framework 4 or higher
- AWS
- Strong understanding of payments/loyalty/coupons/voucher processing
- NoSQL experience (MongoDB)
Skills & Characteristics
- A keen learner with a desire to grow your skills
- Highly self-motivated, team player.
- Logical with a passion for solving problems
- Exceptional attention to detail with proven interpersonal skills
- Customer service orientation
- Demonstrated ability to remain self-motivated
- Able to manage pressure and deadlines timeously and effectively
- Comfortable with ambiguity – clarifying problems and expectations
- Ability to create structure and order and work well under pressure
- Proactive with a sense of urgency
