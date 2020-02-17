Java Developer – CPT

Calling all Coding Ninjas! If you have 3+ years’ experience in Java Development and want to be part of an exciting tech savvy environment that is based in CPT CBD, then apply today.Job Description:You will be responsible for creating and maintaining restful web services covering payments, loyalty, coupon and vouchers as well as other client requirements, with a team of developers, testers, analysts and devops engineers. Your projects will focus on both expanding and refining platforms in order to cater to the ever-changing needs of clients, but also to sustain our competitive edge in the global fintech market. In order to achieve this, you will be working on multiple internal systems, as well as integrations to 3rd party systems. You will work closely with product owners, architects and systems analysts as well as collaborate with mobile and web developers to ensure a constant and valuable evolution of the platforms that enables innovative, robust and elegant mobile solutions and web portals. You will be part of a team of Testers, Analysts, Developers and DevOps engineers who deliver remarkable solutions to our clients.Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or related field

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Java – EE 2-3 yrs experience

JavaScript

NodeJS

React

mySQL (v5.7+)

Experience with various webservice architecture, with a focus on REST

Linux

Wildfly or Glassfish

Maven or Gradle

Distributed Version Control – Mercurial or Git

It would be advantageous to have experience in:

A good understanding of software security

Test Driven Development

Continuous integration, unit tests and functional performance monitoring

Jenkins

Sonar

Spring Framework 4 or higher

AWS

Strong understanding of payments/loyalty/coupons/voucher processing

NoSQL experience (MongoDB)

Skills & Characteristics

A keen learner with a desire to grow your skills

Highly self-motivated, team player.

Logical with a passion for solving problems

Exceptional attention to detail with proven interpersonal skills

Customer service orientation

Demonstrated ability to remain self-motivated

Able to manage pressure and deadlines timeously and effectively

Comfortable with ambiguity – clarifying problems and expectations

Ability to create structure and order and work well under pressure

Proactive with a sense of urgency

