PHP Developer

Our client is looking for a Senior PHP Developer to join their team in Claremont, Cape Town to help meet the demands of their rapid growth.

You will be involved in expanding our existing payment platform and building new and exciting features and applications relating to payments, online commerce, fraud detection and security. The successful candidate will possess strong JavaScript skills and a general enthusiasm for web development and the internet. We’re a start-up that wants to employ ambitious and committed people to grow with the company!

Benefits & Culture:

Flexi-time

One day per sprint as “own time” or R&D Day

Work-from-home options

Great company culture with many socials and special-themed days

Extremely casual dress code

Good coffee and free fruit

Squash courts and office team

Technologies you’ll be exposed to:

Micro-Services

Laravel & Lumen

JavaScript, Vue.js, jQuery, Node.js

PCI – Data Security Standard

Docker

Composer

Git

Jira

Ubuntu

Webpack, Gulp

Minimum qualifications and experience:

At least 7 years PHP development experience working with OOP

Working experience of MVC design pattern

Working knowledge of MySQL or MariaDB (including transactions and atomicity)

A working understanding of Linux a plus

Any experience with eCommerce systems a plus

Some front-end design experience

Grade 12 certificate and relevant certifications from an accredited institution

Degree in computer science, engineering or related area a plus

Primary roles and responsibilities:

Support the Technical Manager with development, timeline and architecture decisions

Mentor and support the mid-level developers in your team

Code review work completed by your team

Maintain and enforce company standards and policies

Communicating and co-ordinating with external parties relating to development projects

Translation of business requirements into detailed designs for implementation

Front-end and back-end development using the above technologies

Testing and documentation of developed code

Maintaining integration tests, unit tests and user acceptance tests

Identify and close any potential security risks

Refactoring code to improve quality

Secondary roles and responsibilities:

Managing and resolving connectivity issues to supplier systems

Internal technical support and administration

Occasionally resolve customer technical support queries via email (using company helpdesk), phone (logging to helpdesk as necessary) and via the website “live support” system

General client relations and administrative tasks

Researching possible innovations or contribute to open source projects and presenting this to the team

Personal Attributes:

Be able to operate independently, but also work as a member of a team

Be self-motivated and have high energy levels

Have strong communications skills

Be an analytical thinker with meticulous attention to detail

Be able to use initiative in problem-solving

Genuine interest and passion about technology

Have a sense of humour 🙂

Active participation in the open source community is strongly encouraged

Learn more/Apply for this position