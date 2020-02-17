A small, growing Cape Town-based web design & development business seeks an Intermediate level Web Developer.
– The focus is web-based development in ASP.NET utilizing C#, and MS SQL Server 2008 upwards.
– IT-related diploma (or suitable technical competency) and
– 2-5 years ASP.NET/SQL & JavaScript experience are required.
Clients are mainly offshore, so some flexibility regarding work hours will be needed.
Duties include
– Interpret requirements from client
– Design, develop, test & implement applications in a well-structured fashion
Absolute requirements
– NET technology stack
– C#
– MS SQL (including stored procedures)
– HTML/DHTML
– JavaScript (including jQuery)
– CSS
Advantageous experience
– XML
– XSLT
– Favourable personal attributes
– Excellent communication skills
– Ability to multi-task
– High personal standards and pride in one’s own work
Prospective employees will be required to take a 3-4h code test: writing a system for a hypothetical business case.