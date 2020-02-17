Web Developer

A small, growing Cape Town-based web design & development business seeks an Intermediate level Web Developer.

– The focus is web-based development in ASP.NET utilizing C#, and MS SQL Server 2008 upwards.

– IT-related diploma (or suitable technical competency) and

– 2-5 years ASP.NET/SQL & JavaScript experience are required.

Clients are mainly offshore, so some flexibility regarding work hours will be needed.

Duties include

– Interpret requirements from client

– Design, develop, test & implement applications in a well-structured fashion

Absolute requirements

– NET technology stack

– C#

– MS SQL (including stored procedures)

– HTML/DHTML

– JavaScript (including jQuery)

– CSS

Advantageous experience

– XML

– XSLT

– Favourable personal attributes

– Excellent communication skills

– Ability to multi-task

– High personal standards and pride in one’s own work

Prospective employees will be required to take a 3-4h code test: writing a system for a hypothetical business case.

Learn more/Apply for this position