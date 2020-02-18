DEVELOPER / ANALYST PROGRAMMER III
Are you familiar with the following technologies:
Technologies:
– PL/SQL Developer
– Oracle Db
– SQL Developer
– Linux / Autosys
If so we are looking for you!
– 4-6 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL
– Relevant IT Degree
– Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience
– Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
– Develop, test and deliver user requests
– Do development on strategic innovation projects
– Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details