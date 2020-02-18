Analyst Programmer

DEVELOPER / ANALYST PROGRAMMER III

Are you familiar with the following technologies:

Technologies:

– PL/SQL Developer

– Oracle Db

– SQL Developer

– Linux / Autosys

If so we are looking for you!

– 4-6 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL

– Relevant IT Degree

– Upskilling will be an option if insufficient PL/SQL experience

– Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams

– Develop, test and deliver user requests

– Do development on strategic innovation projects

– Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details

