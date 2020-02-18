Developer – Back-End (SQL)

Developer – Back-End (SQL) (Parvana)About the Client:

In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.

Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.

Responsibilities:

Developing T-SQL stored procedures and functions to implement business logic.

Developing regression tests to test T-SQL code.

Performing application support on rotational basis.

Building responsive web pages that provides a good user experience and uses efficient data transfer between Front-end, service layer and back-end databases.

Using AngularJS to develop reusable Front-end components.

Skills / Experience:

Back-end (3 – 5 Years’ Experience): Microsoft SQL Server. Solid experience with T-SQL programming writing stored procedures. Experience debugging stored procedures using tools such as SQL Server Management Studio. SQL Server Profiler. Experience identifying and addressing query performance issues. Experience with processing bulk datasets (100000+ rows daily) into large databases (50million+ rows). Experience with analysis services. Experience with SQL Server Data Tools. Experience with modular DB’s would be advantageous.

Concepts: SOLID. State machines.

Development Tools: Azure DevOps. GIT. Scheduling tool such as Visual CRON would be advantageous. Visual Studio 2019.

General Toolset: Manage engine exposure. Target process exposure.

Experience: Financial systems. Agile development.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position