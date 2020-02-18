DevOps Engineer – Cape Town, South Africa
Kate Dalton – <a href="mailto:(email address)” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)
A new opportunity within a stable organisation has become available for a skilled .NET developer to grow into a DevOps position. You would be joining a team of passionate developers and QA’s who develop systems used across 30 countries to minimise corruption. In this role you would be starting off as a .NET Developer and eventually move into a DevOps specialist role where the aim would be to aid the QA Manager and bridge the gap between the .NET team and the QA team, empowering and streamlining the development process.
The tech stack
The systems run on Microsoft based technologies including ASP.NET, MVC, C#.NET, VB, SQL, MySQL and on the front-end we use Angular, JavaScript and HTML/CSS.
These systems are large scale configurable ERP-style product with ancillary interfaces which brings a significant infrastructural challenge to the development process, which is where you’d come in.
Your day-to-day
- Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline
- Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements
- Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required
- Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning
- Work with our SCRUM Teams to provide infrastructure and implementations
- Work with our embedded QAs to provide current deployments
- Manage our GIT and SVN repositories, including versioning
- Manage external requirements e.g. Sharepoint Online
Your skills
Proficiency with:
- Microsoft databases
- Windows infrastructures
- CI/CD pipelines
- Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python
Exposure to:
- .Net development environment [Microsoft stack]
- HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]
- AWS
- Containers
- Agile work flow methodologies
Personal skills:
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, amongst all levels of seniority
- Ability to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently
- Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions
- Ability to work in a dynamic, changing environment
- Empathy & open to healthy criticism
- Good interpersonal skills
Perks
- Internet allowance
- Casual dress code
- Working alongside skilled, like-minded passionate individuals
- Team environment
- Performance bonus
- Free lunch
- On-site pop up coffee shop
Please send your CV to (email address)
Please note only candidates currently based in Cape Town are being considered at this current time.