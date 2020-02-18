Our client is an internationally renowned gaming/development company based in Cape Town, CBD and currently seeking a qualified, experienced and highly skilled DevOps Engineer to join their ever-growing team.
The ideal candidate must be passionate and enthusiastic about automation and continuous integration.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS (NON-NEGOTIABLE)
– Matric
– Excellent communication skills in English, verbally and written
– Ability to liaise in a professional manner with various levels of management
– Minimum 5+ years experience in development and operations (alternatively related IT,
computer or operations field)
– Experienced with:
◦ software development
◦ infrastructure development
◦ development and operations
– Proficient with four or more of the following:
◦ Powershell
◦ Python
◦ Octopus
◦ Bamboo
◦ Rancher
◦ Docker
◦ Kubermetes
– Ability to acquire new skills and scripting languages
– Problem solving skills are essential as well as the ability to work with little to no
supervision
– SA Citizen
– DESIRED SKILLS
– Node.js
– Knowledge of scripting languages (Java, JavaScript, Perl, Ruby, PHP, Groovy, Bash)
– Project management experience as well as workflow tools such as Jira
– Strong troubleshooting skills
– Ability to foresee issues before becoming major problems
– Strong experience with the following:
◦ Linux-based infrastructures
◦ Linus/Unix Administration
◦ Microservices
◦ Docker
◦ Rancher
◦ Kubermetes
◦ Windows Server
◦ IIS
– Demonstrated experience with open-source technologies and cloud services
– RESPONSIBILITIES
– Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings
– Ability to work in cross-functional teams
– Design and implement build, deployment, and configuration management
– Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning
– Automate operational processes with accuracy and in compliance with securityrequirement
– Work with CI and CD tools, and source control such as GIT, Bamboo and Octopus
– Remain current with industry trends, sourcing new ways for business improvements
– Document and design various processes and update existing processes
– Automate and manage the release of all applications to various environments