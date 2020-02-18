DevOps Engineer

Our client is an internationally renowned gaming/development company based in Cape Town, CBD and currently seeking a qualified, experienced and highly skilled DevOps Engineer to join their ever-growing team.

The ideal candidate must be passionate and enthusiastic about automation and continuous integration.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS (NON-NEGOTIABLE)

– Matric

– Excellent communication skills in English, verbally and written

– Ability to liaise in a professional manner with various levels of management

– Minimum 5+ years experience in development and operations (alternatively related IT,

computer or operations field)

– Experienced with:

◦ software development

◦ infrastructure development

◦ development and operations

– Proficient with four or more of the following:

◦ Powershell

◦ Python

◦ Octopus

◦ Bamboo

◦ Rancher

◦ Docker

◦ Kubermetes

– Ability to acquire new skills and scripting languages

– Problem solving skills are essential as well as the ability to work with little to no

supervision

– SA Citizen

– DESIRED SKILLS

– Node.js

– Knowledge of scripting languages (Java, JavaScript, Perl, Ruby, PHP, Groovy, Bash)

– Project management experience as well as workflow tools such as Jira

– Strong troubleshooting skills

– Ability to foresee issues before becoming major problems

– Strong experience with the following:

◦ Linux-based infrastructures

◦ Linus/Unix Administration

◦ Microservices

◦ Docker

◦ Rancher

◦ Kubermetes

◦ Windows Server

◦ IIS

– Demonstrated experience with open-source technologies and cloud services

– RESPONSIBILITIES

– Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings

– Ability to work in cross-functional teams

– Design and implement build, deployment, and configuration management

– Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning

– Automate operational processes with accuracy and in compliance with securityrequirement

– Work with CI and CD tools, and source control such as GIT, Bamboo and Octopus

– Remain current with industry trends, sourcing new ways for business improvements

– Document and design various processes and update existing processes

– Automate and manage the release of all applications to various environments

Learn more/Apply for this position