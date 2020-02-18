– Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors
– Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)
– Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within the scope and within budget
– Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders
– Ensure resource availability and allocation
– Develop and maintain a detailed plan to track progress
– Provide a timeline and budget reports to Clients
– Manage key deliverables/tasks with internal team
– Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques
– Report and escalate to management as needed
– Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
– Perform risk management to minimize project risks
– Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
– Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements
Requirements:
– Grade 12
– Formal Tertiary Qualification
– Certified Scrum Master
– Scrum Master an advantage
– PMP / PRINCE II certification is a plus
– Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards
– At least 12 years work experience in the Industry
– At least 6 years of work experience in an IT Project Manager role
– Proven experience in project/task management
– Strong written and verbal communication skills
– Be well organized and understand the product development process
– Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage
Strengths
– The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility (Owner-Manager Culture)
– The ability to make quick, sound decisions
– The ability to form relationships with clients and fellow colleagues
– Strong planning, organisational and budgeting skills
– Excellent communication skills (Written & Verbal)
– Be motivating, inspiring and influential
– Above all, be passionate about what you do