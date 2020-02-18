Senior Fullstack Developer

Great opportunity for a Fullstack Developer based in Cape Town

Some essential skills include:

– Prior work experience in Software Development (working with multiple programming languages and frameworks) Preference to C#

– Experience leading a small team of developers through the entire software development life-cycle i.e. from developing proof of concept to supporting the finished project

– Extensive experience in the design and usage of relational databases (eg SQL, PostgreSQL) Experience with more than one software framework (e.g. Spring, Django, .NET, Angular)

– Experience with a testing framework (e.g. JUnit, Mocha, etc)

– Recent IKM Completion preferred

– Strong database skills

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact the IT team on (contact number) or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position