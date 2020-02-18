Senior Fullstack .NET Developer – Strong Back-end

Fullstack .NET Developer – Back-end strong
(email address)
Cape Town, South Africa
Join an exciting fintech startup founded in Cape Town, South Africa – who’s head office is in London – with plans to expand rapidly into other global markets.
My Client, who’s product is an Asset Management Platform built for cryptocurrency investments, is in need of a Senior Fullstack .NET Developer who is strong on the back-end.
Role & Responsibilities
- Lead the charge in building their next generation investment platform.
- Launch their mobile investment apps on both Android and iOS.
- Manage, along with the founder and other senior developers, a best in class development team.
- Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction at Revix to ensure the long-term success of the business.
- Meet sprint deadlines and build backend product features.
- Monitor team performance and report on metrics.
- Oversee day-to-day operations.
- Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.
- Help hire junior and mid-level developers.
Skills & Qualifications
- .NET
- .NET Core – Ideal
- React/Angular – Front-end
- Azure
- MySql
- Kubernetes/Docker
Benefits
- Flexi Hours
- Remote work
- Salary up to 100K
- International Company
- Career Progressin
Send your CV to (email address)