Test Analyst

Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12
- An appropriate testing tertiary qualification will be a strong recommendation
- Experience in financial services is required
- Experience in Life assurance will be an advantage.
- A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in testing within a solutions design division.
- Experience with testing with automated testing tools.
- Experience in the company transactions will be preferred and knowledge of one or more of the following systems will be advantageous: New Business, Case, Web and Distribution systems