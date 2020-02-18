UX Designer – Pipeline

Capitec’s Client Experience Team (UX Team) is looking for talented and experienced User Experience Designer to join our team. The primary purpose of this position is to apply UX methodologies to design and develop world-class client experiences for our Digital Solutions touch points. The position will focus on client facing applications, portals and innovative initiatives.

About You

A talented user experience designer with a solid portfolio showing projects where you created and iterated on products based on client feedback. You conduct and review customer research in order to make more informed decisions. You always think client first, however consider the big picture from concept to execution. You love working with a team on a mission and are adept at collaborating with developers, business analysts, product owners, brand, data scientists and other UX/UI designers. You love creating design experience and have meticulous attention to detail.

You’re a clear and articulate communicator. You’re deliberate about your design approach, however open to feedback regarding user experience from other stake holders. You thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.

You will be passionate about creating digital products that will empower our clients to better manage their financial lives and make a difference.

What You’ll Do

Capitec is a South African retail bank that offers simplified, affordable and transparent banking through innovative technology. You will be joining our UX Team n the Digital Solutions department, pushing innovating products while interacting with talented individuals from all backgrounds.

In this role you will have autonomy on a project level and define the design direct of the digital products, having a direct impact on our clients.

You Will Need

– Grade 12

– 3 or more years’ experience in UX design for mobile devices and/or web

– 5 years or more years’ experience in digital

– Analytical and problem solving skills

– Thorough experience in user journeys and wireframing

– Proficiency in Sketch

– Prototyping experience in InVision, Marvel or something similar

– Experience in researching and understanding clients needs

– Experience with design patterns and standards

– A passion for interaction design and animations

– An eye for beautiful interfaces for mobile and web

– A digital portfolio and/or links to products involved in

– Experience collaborating with business stakeholders and developers

– Great communication and presentation skills

Advantageous

– Relevant tertiary education in design or user experience

– Knowledge of psychology and/or anthropology

– Agile software development background

– Experience in usability testing

– Portal and dashboard design experience

– Analytics background

– Knowledge of coding languages

– A great sense of humour

Additional Requirements

– Clear credit and criminal record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

