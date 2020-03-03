Analyst Developer

Role Purpose

Analyse business requirements, design, develop, implement, monitor, support, troubleshoot and maintain a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the SDLC. On an adhoc basis manage and guide a team of developersin theirday-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.

Responsibilities and work outputs

– Participate in the full development life cycle of business software including analysis, design, development, unit/load testing, deployment and maintenance of a software system and implementation of business software for the enterprise, ensuring technical integrity and alignment with coding standards and principles.

– Work with end users to collect and analyse business requirements and then design, develop and implement solutions. Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems.

– Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

– Develop business requirements specifications, technical specifications / program specifications and systems documentation.

– Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.

– Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of solution. Resolve all issues/queries timeously.

– Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases.

– Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.

– Once the solution has been successfully tested, deliver the code into the applicable production environment.

– Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.

– Help diagnose root causes of systems issues using problem-solving skills. Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

– Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

– Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

– Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.

– Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.

– Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

– Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.

– Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

– Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.

– Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.

– Take ownership for driving career development.

– Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

– Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

– Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Experience and Qualifications

– 8 years’ senior development experience (essential)

– Minimum 3 years’ management experience

– Interpersonal skills

– Report writing skills

– Problem solving skills

– Communication skills

– Influencing skills

– Analytical skills

– People management skills

– Planning and organising skills

– Project Management skills

– Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

– Relevant programming languages -; C#, Java

– Preferred programming language -; C#

– Expertise in some or all of the environments we work in, viz Window, Microsoft’s .Net Framework, SQL Server

– Experience in working with web services

– Must have knowledge of technical architecture and design patterns.

– Working knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis

– Software testing and writing Test Cases

Location

The above-mentioned position is currently available in the Legacy Solutions department at our Momentum Life business unit based at our office in Belville

