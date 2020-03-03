Analyst Developer

Mar 3, 2020

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

  • 8 years’ senior development experience (essential)
  • Minimum 3 years’ management experience
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Report writing skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Communication skills
  • Influencing skills
  • Analytical skills
  • People management skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Project Management skills
  • Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Relevant programming languages – C#, Java
  • Preferred programming language – C#
  • Expertise in some or all of the environments we work in, viz Window, Microsoft’s .Net Framework, SQL Server
  • Experience in working with web services
  • Must have knowledge of technical architecture and design patterns.
  • Working knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis
  • Software testing and writing Test Cases

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

  • Participate in the full development life cycle of business software including analysis, design, development, unit/load testing, deployment and maintenance of a software system and implementation of business software for the enterprise, ensuring technical integrity and alignment with coding standards and principles.
  • Work with end users to collect and analyse business requirements and then design, develop and implement solutions. Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems.
  • Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
  • Develop business requirements specifications, technical specifications / program specifications and systems documentation.
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
  • Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of solution. Resolve all issues/queries timeously.
  • Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.
  • Once the solution has been successfully tested, deliver the code into the applicable production environment.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
  • Help diagnose root causes of systems issues using problem-solving skills. Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

