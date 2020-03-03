Analyst Developer

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- 8 years’ senior development experience (essential)
- Minimum 3 years’ management experience
- Interpersonal skills
- Report writing skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communication skills
- Influencing skills
- Analytical skills
- People management skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Project Management skills
- Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Relevant programming languages – C#, Java
- Preferred programming language – C#
- Expertise in some or all of the environments we work in, viz Window, Microsoft’s .Net Framework, SQL Server
- Experience in working with web services
- Must have knowledge of technical architecture and design patterns.
- Working knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis
- Software testing and writing Test Cases
RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS
- Participate in the full development life cycle of business software including analysis, design, development, unit/load testing, deployment and maintenance of a software system and implementation of business software for the enterprise, ensuring technical integrity and alignment with coding standards and principles.
- Work with end users to collect and analyse business requirements and then design, develop and implement solutions. Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems.
- Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
- Develop business requirements specifications, technical specifications / program specifications and systems documentation.
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
- Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of solution. Resolve all issues/queries timeously.
- Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.
- Once the solution has been successfully tested, deliver the code into the applicable production environment.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
- Help diagnose root causes of systems issues using problem-solving skills. Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.