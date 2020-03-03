ENVIRONMENT: Our client, a provider of comprehensive IT solutions based in Cape Town, requires the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join its team. Your role will include providing DevOps support and services to clients, working on existing projects though an Agile approach incorporating Scrum techniques while maintaining live environments to ensure application run optimally. Your tech skillset should include Azure, Linux, Jenkins, CI/CD, Ansible and Kubernetes. DUTIES: Assist with setting up IT and development environments for the Developers on new and existing projects through an Agile approach incorporating Scrum techniques.

Assist with making recommendations and executing improvements/optimisation of the development environments. The above will be done in all phases of the projects be they development, staging or live environments.

Going forward assist with ongoing services to clients in a DevOps as a service capacity.

Maintain relevant live environments to ensure applications run optimally.

Troubleshoot application issues and devise an approach to fixing them.

Make use of relevant in-house applications of both the business and the customer to facilitate the job as a whole.

Constant communication with all relevant parties on projects, maintenance and troubleshooting activities. REQUIREMENTS: Experience in a similar role.

Azure, Linux based, Jenkins, CI / CD, Ansible, Kubernetes etc.