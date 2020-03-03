.NET Web Developer

GRW Engineering is looking for a dynamic .NET Web Developer to be part of the team. The successful candidate will be situated in Paarl.

Responsibilities:

– Design, develop, modify, debug and implement software applications (Web & Windows software) and their various integration points.

– Supports and/or installs software applications and components

– Works from written specifications and pre-established guidelines to perform the functions of the job and maintains documentation of process flow.

– Utilize established development tools, guidelines and conventions

– Enhance existing systems by analyzing business objectives, preparing an action plan and identifying areas for modification and improvement

– Maintain existing software by identifying and correcting software problems

Requirements:

– Minimum 2 years of experience using the .NET technology stack with SQL Server

– Experience in developing web based applications is key.

– Database experience is a necessity with an understanding of views, stored procedures and functions in Microsoft SQL Server.

– Android development experience using Xamarin will be advantageous.

– Experience working with Acumatica ERP advantageous (administration, customization, integration)

– Familiarity with versioning control tools (such as Git)

Mandatory Skills:

C#, Blazor, ASP.Net, .NET Core, HTML, CSS, JavaScript (VUE.js, Page.js), MVC, Bootstrap, REST, Web API, Entity Framework, SQL

If you have not heard from us within two weeks of the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful. GRW Engineering (PTY) Ltd reserves the right to withdraw this position at any stage of the recruitment process, if deemed necessary.

Learn more/Apply for this position